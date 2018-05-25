

CTV Barrie





An Innisfil man is facing a stunt driving charge after he was allegedly caught driving double the posted speed limit.

South Simcoe police say an officer noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Big Bay Point Road in Innisfil around 8 a.m. Friday. The officer determined the vehicle was going 120 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The driver, a 47-year-old Innisfil man was charged with speeding and stunt driving.

His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.