BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged with stunt driving for speeding 82km/h over limit

    A tow truck hooks up a vehicle after a Dufferin OPP officer allegedly clocked it speeding 162km/h along Airport Road in the Town of Mono, Ont., on Thurs., April 18, 2024. (Source: OPP) A tow truck hooks up a vehicle after a Dufferin OPP officer allegedly clocked it speeding 162km/h along Airport Road in the Town of Mono, Ont., on Thurs., April 18, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Provincial police charged a driver in the Town of Mono for allegedly speeding more than double the limit.

    According to Dufferin OPP, the officer on patrol Thursday morning clocked an SUV travelling 162 kilometres per hour along Airport Road near the 25th Sideroad.

    Speeding more than 50 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 zone resulted in an automatic stunt driving charge for the 61-year-old Collingwood man.

    The charge also carries an immediate roadside tow, leaving the driver to find an alternative way to his destination.

    "OPP would like to remind all drivers to slow down," provincial police posted on social media regarding the incident.

    Several people commented on the post, noting plenty of heavy footers travel along Airport Road. One person requested more police patrols through the area to curb poor driving behaviours.

