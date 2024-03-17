BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged with Stunt driving after going double the speed limit

    OPP charge man driving double the speed limit (Courtesy: Aurora OPP) OPP charge man driving double the speed limit (Courtesy: Aurora OPP)
    A Caledon man has been charged with stunt driving after going more than double the posted speed limit.

    According to Aurora OPP, officers caught a vehicle on March 16 moving at 203 km/h on Highway 400 near King Road, which has a 100 km/h posted speed limit.

    Police say the 20-year-old driver's vehicle was later impounded and faces a 30-day licence suspension.

    He is expected to appear in an Ontario courtroom at a future date, which was not released by police.

