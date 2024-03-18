Driver charged with speeding 141 km/h on Barrie street

BARRIE
    A street sign in Barrie, Ont. notes the speed limit of 50km/h. A street sign in Barrie, Ont. notes the speed limit of 50km/h.
    A Mississauga man driving on the streets of Barrie had his vehicle impounded and his licence suspended for allegedly speeding nearly three times the posted limit.

    According to police, an officer stopped the car on Georgian Drive in the city's north end on Friday for speeding 141 kilometres per hour in a posted 50.

    Police charged the 20-year-old driver with stunt driving and speeding.

    His vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and his driver's licence was suspended for 30 days due to the stunt driving charge.

    In Ontario, motorists caught speeding 40 kilometres or more over a posted limit of less than 80 automatically face a stunt driving charge.

