BARRIE, ONT. -- Police arrested an Adjala-Tosorontio driver who they say was driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle along Highway 11 toward North Bay.

According to North Bay OPP, police took complaints about a vehicle towing a utility trailer speeding and swerving all over the road on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they caught up with the driver at a gas station and made the arrest after the driver failed a roadside test.

Officers say a six-year-old child was found in the cargo area of the vehicle.

The 42-year-old driver faces impaired driving charges and a 90-day licence suspension.