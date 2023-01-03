Driver charged with impaired blows over 4x legal alcohol limit: OPP

Provincial police with the Caledon detachment arrested a 40-year-old motorist accused of blowing over four times the legal alcohol limit.

Police say officers charged the Caledon resident Friday night after getting calls from concerned residents about a suspected drunk driver in the McPherson Road area.

Officers reported the driver showed obvious signs of impairment and was taken back to the station for breath samples.

The accused is set to appear in court in March.

Police credited the callers with potentially saving lives and helping to remove an impaired driver from the roads.

They also reminded the public to use ride-sharing services or alternative methods of transportation to avoid driving under the influence.