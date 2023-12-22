Driver charged with impaired after trying to bypass R.I.D.E. program

Police say a motorist who tried to bypass a R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Washago faces charges.

Officers said they watched a vehicle cut through a parking lot just after midnight on Friday to avoid going through the R.I.D.E. program.

"Officers soon caught up with the vehicle and spoke to the driver," OPP stated in a release.

Provincial police say the interaction with the 24-year-old man from Washago led the officers to believe he was driving while impaired, and he was subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result of the impaired driving charges, the man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to an impound yard for seven days.