BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged with impaired after trying to bypass R.I.D.E. program

    Ontario Provincial Police conduct a RIDE check. FILE IMAGE (OPP/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police conduct a RIDE check. FILE IMAGE (OPP/Twitter)

    Police say a motorist who tried to bypass a R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Washago faces charges.

    Officers said they watched a vehicle cut through a parking lot just after midnight on Friday to avoid going through the R.I.D.E. program.

    "Officers soon caught up with the vehicle and spoke to the driver," OPP stated in a release.

    Provincial police say the interaction with the 24-year-old man from Washago led the officers to believe he was driving while impaired, and he was subsequently placed under arrest.

    As a result of the impaired driving charges, the man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to an impound yard for seven days.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News