    Driver charged with impaired after crashing into light post

    An OPP cruiser with the lights flashing - File Image. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) An OPP cruiser with the lights flashing - File Image. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    An early-morning fail to remain crash leads to impaired charges.

    A car struck a light post in the area of Memorial Avenue and Dunedin Street in Orillia at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

    Provincial police were told the car had sustained heavy damage and had left the area.

    Police say with assistance from the community, they were able to locate the car and driver, who allegedly showed signs of impairment.

    A 72-year-old Orillia man faces charges of impaired driving, failure to remain, and operating without insurance.

    He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in August to answer the charges. His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

