Driver charged with impaired after crashing in police headquarters parking lot

Police charged a man with being impaired after they say he crashed in the Barrie Police Services Headquarters parking lot while on his way to report an earlier collision.

Police say the man was headed to the Collision Reporting Centre on Fairview to file a report about being involved in an earlier minor crash.

They say he drove into the wrong entrance at the emergency services hub, went over a concrete curb and straight into a post.

Police say officers saw the crash and checked on the driver.

The 35-year-old man was charged with being drug impaired.

His vehicle was immediately impounded.

No one was injured in the collision.