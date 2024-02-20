Driver charged with impaired after blowing through stop sign causing collision

Police nabbed a driver allegedly impaired by over two and a half times the legal alcohol limit following a collision in Barrie.

Police say the driver blew through a stop sign on Donald Street Monday night and slammed into another vehicle heading down Wellington Street West.

Officers arrested the driver, who police allege was "visibly impaired," and brought him to the police station for further testing.

Along with impaired driving, the Collingwood man faces charges of careless driving, failing to surrender his insurance card and possessing more than one licence.

As a result of the offences, his driver's licence was suspended for three months and the vehicle was towed to the impound yard for seven days.

"If you're going to be consuming alcohol, planning ahead and not driving is the safest option," Barrie police reminded motorists.