    • Driver charged with having open booze in car at R.I.D.E. stop

    Alcohol and beer boxes were allegedly found inside a vehicle at a Festive RIDE check in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Sat., Dec. 2, 2023. (Source: South Simcoe Police) Alcohol and beer boxes were allegedly found inside a vehicle at a Festive RIDE check in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Sat., Dec. 2, 2023. (Source: South Simcoe Police)

    Police arrested a driver found with several open bottles of booze at a Festive R.I.D.E. check in Bradford West Gwillimbury over the weekend.

    South Simcoe police say officers were conducting the spot check on Saturday night on County Road 27.

    Police snapped a photo of open bottles of alcohol and boxes of beer allegedly found in the vehicle.

    A 23-year-old man from Egbert was charged.

