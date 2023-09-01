Driver charged with causing head-on crash in Kawartha Lakes
Police say a Fenelon Falls man caused a head-on collision when he drove over the centre line into oncoming traffic in Kawartha Lakes.
Provincial police posted a photo to Twitter that shows a damaged pickup truck mounted on the hood of the MGB convertible.
Police say the crash happened Thursday morning on County Road 30, near County Road 8 in Verulam Township.
No injuries were reported.
Police charged the 59-year-old driver of the convertible with making an unsafe move - lane or shoulder.
