Driver charged with being impaired after flipping vehicle in Muskoka

Police laid impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle crash in Muskoka.

Bracebridge provincial police say the driver suffered minor injuries after flipping his vehicle on Falkenburg Road late Saturday afternoon in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Fire crews arrived and helped the 58-year-old man from Bracebridge get out of his overturned vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the drunk driving charges.