Driver charged with being impaired after collision in Innisfil

A 56-year-old man faces impaired driving charges after a collision in Innisfil late Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Highway 400 and Innisfil Beach Road.

"The suspect exchanged information with the victim, then left the scene before police arrived," South Simcoe police stated in a Wednesday release.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they received reports about the suspect vehicle being driven erratically on 10 Sideroad and then east on the 11th Line.

Officers located the vehicle and took the driver from Georgetown into custody, where he was charged and handed a three-month licence suspension.

Additionally, his vehicle was impounded for one week due to the charges.