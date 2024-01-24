BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged with being impaired after collision in Innisfil

    Police handcuffs, vehicle keys and an alcoholic beverage. (File photo/AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus) Police handcuffs, vehicle keys and an alcoholic beverage. (File photo/AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    A 56-year-old man faces impaired driving charges after a collision in Innisfil late Tuesday morning.

    The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Highway 400 and Innisfil Beach Road.

    "The suspect exchanged information with the victim, then left the scene before police arrived," South Simcoe police stated in a Wednesday release.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police say they received reports about the suspect vehicle being driven erratically on 10 Sideroad and then east on the 11th Line.

    Officers located the vehicle and took the driver from Georgetown into custody, where he was charged and handed a three-month licence suspension.

    Additionally, his vehicle was impounded for one week due to the charges.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News