BARRIE -- Nearly six months after a deadly collision claimed the life of one man and sent four others to hospital, police have laid charges against the driver.

The OPP was called to Shaws Creek Road on July 24, 2019, for a single-vehicle crash.

Four passengers and the driver were injured and taken to the hospital.

One passenger, Malik Singh, a 19-year-old from Brampton, later died of his injuries.

After a lengthy investigation, police have charged the 20-year-old driver with dangerous operation causing death and four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to answer to the charges in an Orangeville courtroom next month.