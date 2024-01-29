BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged in serious SUV crash

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Charges have been laid against an SUV driver after a serious crash in Huntsville last fall.

    Police and emergency services were called to Highway 60 in the area of Fairyview Drive on September 6 at 6 p.m., where two sport utility vehicles were involved in the collision.

    One driver, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, and the other driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

    As a result of the collision, the Huntsville man was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and will appear at the Provincial Offences Court at a later date.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

    The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News