BARRIE, ONT. -- Charges have been laid against a driver involved in a March crash that killed a pedestrian in Barrie.

Barrie Police said a man in his 80's was crossing the street at Duckworth Street and Bernick Drive when he was struck in the early afternoon on March 16.

Police said the driver did remain at the scene.

The 36-year-old female driver from Barrie has been charged with careless driving causing death.