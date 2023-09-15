Driver charged in crash on Highway 7 that injured 2 on motorcycle in Kawartha Lakes

Police charged a motorist after a car and motorcycle collision on Highway 7 in Kawartha Lakes.

The crash happened Friday morning and forced a section of the highway to be closed for several hours.

Provincial police say the motorcycle operator and the bike's passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Police closed the area between Elm Tree Road and Monarch Road for the cleanup and investigation. It reopened around noon.

The driver of the car was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.