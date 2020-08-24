Advertisement
Driver charged for using kitchen booster seat as child's car seat
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 7:20PM EDT
A driver is charged after Ontario Provincial Police allege they found this child seated in a kitchen booster seat while travelling along Hwy 401 in Cramahe Township, Ont., on Mon., Aug. 24, 2020. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have laid charges against a driver accused of travelling with young children improperly secured inside the vehicle.
Provincial police said a toddler was in a kitchen booster seat rather than secured into a proper child car seat when officers pulled the vehicle over along Highway 401 in Cramahe Township.
According to the OPP, an infant was also improperly secured inside the vehicle.