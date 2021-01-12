BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police say they charged a 56-year-old man with stunt driving after officers say he was clocked going 55 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

Grey Bruce OPP say the truck was travelling 135 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone along Highway 21 near Sideroad 5 in the town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Police issued a seven-day driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for seven days.