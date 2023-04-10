Driver charged for speeding nearly 3x limit on Hwy 9: OPP

A motorist stopped for speeding nearly three times over the limit in the Town of Mono will have to find another way around after police had the vehicle towed away.

Provincial police say an officer clocked the vehicle travelling 168 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 zone on Highway 9 early Monday morning.

"Speed is a major factor in serious collisions," Dufferin OPP stated in a Twitter post about the incident.

The driver faces a stunt driving charge and driver's licence suspension.

The vehicle will remain at the impound yard for seven days at the owner's expense.