Driver charged for speeding nearly 3x limit on Hwy 9: OPP

A police radar device indicates a speed of 168km/h on Mon., April 10, 2023, in the Town of Mono, Ont. (Dufferin OPP/Twitter) A police radar device indicates a speed of 168km/h on Mon., April 10, 2023, in the Town of Mono, Ont. (Dufferin OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver