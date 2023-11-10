BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged for plowing through stop sign in Innisfil causing collision

    Emergency crews attend the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Yonge Street at 9th Line in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 9, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography) Emergency crews attend the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Yonge Street at 9th Line in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 9, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

    Police charged an Alliston man with careless driving following a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil on Thursday afternoon.

    According to South Simcoe police, a westbound vehicle plowed through a stop sign and collided with a southbound car on Yonge Street at the Ninth Line shortly before 4 p.m.

    The impact caused one vehicle to roll onto its side.

    The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for what was believed to be minor injuries.

    The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 38-year-old man, will have a future court date to answer to the charge.

