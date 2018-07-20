

CTV Barrie





Two cars burst into flames following a collision in Barrie.

Firefighters were called to St. Vincent Street and Hanmer Street just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Crews arrived to find flames and smoke from both cars.

All four people were able to escape. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the fire within minutes.

Both car sustained extensive damage.

Police say one of the drivers was trying to turn onto Hanmer from St. Vincent, that person has been charged with not making a safe left turn.