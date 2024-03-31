BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged doing 47 km/h over posted speed limit in Barrie

    Barrie Police charge driver speeding in 60 km/h posted area, on March 31, 2024 (Courtesy: Barrie Police). Barrie Police charge driver speeding in 60 km/h posted area, on March 31, 2024 (Courtesy: Barrie Police).
    Share

    A driver has been charged with stunt driving after going almost double the posted speed limit in Barrie.

    According to Barrie Police, officers caught a vehicle on March 31, moving at 107 km/h on Essa Road and Salem Road, where the speed limit is 60 km/h.

    Police say the driver faces a driver's license suspension, and his vehicle was impounded.

    Police are reminding motorists to follow speed enforcement rules at all times.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News