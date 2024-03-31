Driver charged as vehicle clocked speeding in Barrie

A driver has been charged with stunt driving after going almost double the posted speed limit in Barrie.

According to Barrie Police, officers caught a vehicle on March 31, moving at 107 km/h on Essa Road and Salem Road, where the speed limit is 60 km/h.

Police say the driver faces a driver's license suspension, and his vehicle was impounded.

Police are reminding motorists to follow speed enforcement rules at all times.