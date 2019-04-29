

CTV Barrie





A Barrie homeowner was jolted out of her sleep when a truck crashed through her home overnight on Monday.

Barrie police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Mapleton Avenue. A white pickup truck smashed into the home, damaging the garage and an SUV inside.

Police said when officers arrived two people misled them saying someone else was responsible for the crash. Based on that information, officers set up a perimeter and say they soon discovered those two people were the driver and passenger of the truck.

The driver was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and public mischief.

No one was injured.