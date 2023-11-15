BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged after rolling truck into water-filled ditch

    A pickup truck lays on its side in a water-filled ditch in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography) A pickup truck lays on its side in a water-filled ditch in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

    Police charged a driver after his pickup truck left the road and rolled into a ditch in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    The vehicle came to rest on its side in about two feet of water at Line 11 and the 20th Sideroad Tuesday afternoon.

    South Simcoe police say the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to crash into the water.

    No injuries were reported.

    Crews were called in to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

    Police charged the motorist with careless driving.

