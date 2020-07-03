BARRIE, ONT. -- A driver has been charged for allegedly driving intoxicated with two toddlers in the car in Caledon.

According to the OPP, someone called in about a car weaving along Highway 10 late Wednesday night.

Police said an officer had already pulled the same vehicle over for allegedly speeding more than 50km/h over the posted limit.

Police claim an open beer bottle was sitting in a cup holder between the front seats and two children, ages one and three, were in the backseat with another adult.

Police said the driver failed a roadside test and was subsequently arrested.

The driver has a September court date in Orangeville to answer to the charges.