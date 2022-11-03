Driver charged after officers hear revving engine in Barrie parking lot

Police in Barrie charged an 18-year-old driver after officers said they heard "something that immediately redirected their attention."

Barrie police say the incident happened Wednesday night as two officers finished a service call in Park Place in the city's south end.

The officers said they heard a loud engine revving "immediately followed by the sound of heavy acceleration and tires spinning on the asphalt parking surface."

The officers charged the young driver from Stroud with stunt driving, which carries an automatic 14-day vehicle impoundment and 30-day licence suspension under the Highway Traffic Act.