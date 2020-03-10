BARRIE -- The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged after a crash caused County Road 27 to be closed for several hours on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the big rig was travelling north around midnight when it drove off the road and into the ditch north of Line 5 in Bradford.

Heavy tow trucks were called in to remove the vehicle and trailer.

Police say the driver was not injured. He has been charged with careless driving.