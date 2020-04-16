BARRIE -- Orillia Provincial Police have charged a woman after the wheel on her car came off on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte.

Wednesday evening, officers were called to Highway 11 near Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte, after hearing reports that a wheel had come off of a car heading north, and had struck a vehicle heading south. Police investigated and learned the woman driving the northbound car had recently had her winter tires changed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries. Police are reminding drivers that during this time of year where tires are being changed, it’s essential to make sure the wheels are torqued to the right specifications and checked regularly.

Each time you have new tires or wheels installed, garage owners and mechanics recommend having your wheels re-torqued within 50 km. It is usually free of charge.