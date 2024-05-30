Driver charged after crashing through Highway 35 guardrail, injuring passenger

Police charged a driver after a collision sent one person to the hospital in Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

According to provincial police, officers were called to Highway 35 following the single-vehicle collision near Fleetwood Road.

The vehicle left the roadway and crashed through the guardrail, coming to rest near the edge of a culvert above Pigeon River.

The passenger in the front seat, a 59-year-old woman, was injured; however, the extent of her injuries wasn't disclosed.

Police say the guardrail sustained damage and will require repair work.

Officers charged the driver, a 65-year-old man from Ajax, with careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.