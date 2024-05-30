BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged after crashing through Highway 35 guardrail

    A vehicle crashed through a guardrail on Highway 35, coming to rest on a culvert in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Wed., May 29, 2024. (Source: OPP) A vehicle crashed through a guardrail on Highway 35, coming to rest on a culvert in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Wed., May 29, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A motorist faces charges after crashing through a guardrail in Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

    According to provincial police, officers were called to Highway 35 following the single-vehicle collision near Fleetwood Road.

    The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest on the edge of a culvert above Pigeon River.

    Police charged the driver with careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News