Barrie

    • Driver charged after collision in Innisfil

    Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision on 3rd Line and 20th Sideroad in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography) Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision on 3rd Line and 20th Sideroad in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

    Police charged one person in connection with a collision in Innisfil that caused a truck to flip onto its roof.

    South Simcoe police say the two-vehicle crash happened early Thursday afternoon at Third Line and 20th Sideroad.

    Emergency crews responded and determined a car struck the pickup truck, causing it to roll over.

    The driver of the pickup truck, a 29-year-old man from Innisfil, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    Police charged the other driver, a 59-year-old man from Innisfil, with failing to yield to through traffic on a highway.

    Both vehicles were significantly damaged in the collision and towed from the area.

    The road was closed for the investigation and has since reopened.

