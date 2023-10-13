Driver charged after collision in Innisfil

Police charged one person in connection with a collision in Innisfil that caused a truck to flip onto its roof.

South Simcoe police say the two-vehicle crash happened early Thursday afternoon at Third Line and 20th Sideroad.

Emergency crews responded and determined a car struck the pickup truck, causing it to roll over.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 29-year-old man from Innisfil, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police charged the other driver, a 59-year-old man from Innisfil, with failing to yield to through traffic on a highway.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged in the collision and towed from the area.

The road was closed for the investigation and has since reopened.