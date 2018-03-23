

CTV Barrie





A Tay Township man has been charged after allegedly speeding on the ice of Sturgeon Bay.

Emergency crews were contacted about a Jeep being driven erratically on the ice near Caswells Beach on Thursday, at around 9:30 a.m.

A Canadian Forces Search and Rescue helicopter was brought in to track the Jeep, which the OPP says was speeding. A little more than an hour later, the Jeep was found disabled on the ice.

The driver, a 39 year old, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats to cause death, fail to comply with recognizances and mischief.

The accused appeared in court on Friday.