Driver caught speeding in community safety zone with radar detecting device: OPP

Officers in Caledon charged a driver accused of speeding in a community safety zone and said the motorist had a radar detector device.

OPP says the officer clocked the vehicle travelling 95km/h in a posted 50 zone in Caledon Village in the area of Highway 10 and Charleston Sideroad.

Police added officers noticed the man attempting to hide the radar detector device in his shirt and seized it.

"Well... that was a useless purchase," Caledon OPP posted on Twitter regarding the traffic stop. "Just slow down - it's safer and cheaper."

The officer tested the device, found it in good working order, and seized it.

The 60-year-old motorist from Port Elgin was charged with stunt driving and driving with a speed-measuring warning device.

Police say the fine for the device starts at $170 and carries three demerit points.