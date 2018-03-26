Featured
Driver caught going twice the speed limit on County Road 88: police
South Simcoe Police Sgt. David Phillips conducts speed enforcement in Cookstown, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 3:28PM EDT
A Nova Scotia man who recently moved to Bradford was allegedly caught by police going twice the speed limit on a stretch of County Road 88.
South Simcoe Police says an officer conducting radar enforcement in Bond Head clocked the vehicle going 105 km/h. The posted speed limit is 50 km/h.
The 19 year old’s licence has been suspended and the vehicle was impounded.
The accused will appear in court in May.