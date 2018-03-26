

CTV Barrie





A Nova Scotia man who recently moved to Bradford was allegedly caught by police going twice the speed limit on a stretch of County Road 88.

South Simcoe Police says an officer conducting radar enforcement in Bond Head clocked the vehicle going 105 km/h. The posted speed limit is 50 km/h.

The 19 year old’s licence has been suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

The accused will appear in court in May.