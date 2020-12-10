BARRIE, ONT. -- A 30-year-old man faces impaired driving charges after a collision early Wednesday morning along Highway 9 in Caledon.

Officers with the OPP responded to the two-vehicle crash near Sixth Line and asked one of the drivers involved to take a roadside screening test.

Provincial police say the Ajax man's alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Along with impaired driving, the accused faces charges of careless driving and having alcohol readily available.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges in February.

None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law.