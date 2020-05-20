BARRIE -- Nottawasaga OPP arrested a man who allegedly blew more than three times the legal alcohol limit after crashing his vehicle in Essa Township.

According to police, the 29-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man was located at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Sandy Lane on Sunday night.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution and arrested.

The accused lost his licence for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven.