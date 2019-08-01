

CTV Barrie





A Barrie homeowner is cleaning up after a car veered off the road and smashed through a backyard fence.

Police tell CTV News the 23-year-old driver attempted to pass another vehicle on Ardagh Road near Hawkins Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, spun out and ploughed through the fence hitting patio furniture and narrowly missing the house.

No one was injured in the crash.