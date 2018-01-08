

CTV Barrie





A woman driving through a Severn Township neighbourhood was allegedly assaulted by a man who appeared to be in need of help.

According to the OPP, the woman came across the man while driving on Brodie Drive on Sunday, at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the man was standing by a parked car and flagged her down. She stopped because the man appeared to be in of help.

She was allegedly assaulted after getting out of her vehicle. She wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police say the man then fled the scene and was last spotted heading south on Brodie.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black toque, black work boots, blue jeans and black gloves.

He was seen driving a newer model red Ford four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.