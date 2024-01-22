Driver arrested for speeding 181km/h on Hwy 400: OPP

Provincial police say an officer nabbed a stunt driver travelling well over the speed limit along Highway 400 in York Region.

Police say the accused was clocked speeding 181 kilometres per hour in the southbound lanes near King Road on Saturday evening.

The 55-year-old man from Kleinburg was arrested and charged with stunt driving.

The charge comes with a month-long licence suspension and a two-week vehicle impoundment.

And police say he wasn't alone.

Officers stopped multiple drivers for speeding in 80 and 100 kilometres/per zone over 48 hours.

"High-speed driving is dangerous," OPP stated.