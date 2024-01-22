BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver arrested for speeding 181km/h on Hwy 400: OPP

    An Ontario Provincial Police officer pulls over a vehicle allegedly caught speeding 181km/h on Highway 400 in York Region on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police officer pulls over a vehicle allegedly caught speeding 181km/h on Highway 400 in York Region on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Provincial police say an officer nabbed a stunt driver travelling well over the speed limit along Highway 400 in York Region.

    Police say the accused was clocked speeding 181 kilometres per hour in the southbound lanes near King Road on Saturday evening.

    The 55-year-old man from Kleinburg was arrested and charged with stunt driving.

    The charge comes with a month-long licence suspension and a two-week vehicle impoundment.

    And police say he wasn't alone.

    Officers stopped multiple drivers for speeding in 80 and 100 kilometres/per zone over 48 hours.

    "High-speed driving is dangerous," OPP stated.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Avril Lavigne sets Canadian dates on 'greatest hits' tour

    Avril Lavigne plans to keep it simple on her 2024 concert tour with performances of only her greatest hits. The "Complicated" pop singer is narrowing down her setlist to the songs that defined her career as a part of a 27-date North American tour that begins early this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News