Driver arrested for leaving scene of Highway 400 crash, refusing breath test

A Severn Township man is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a collision on Highway 400 in Tay Township.

Police say a pickup truck flipped over a guardrail on Wednesday night around 11:30, but when officers arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned and fresh footprints in the snow leading away from the scene.

Concerned about the driver's well-being, the officers, the K9 unit and the Emergency Response Team searched the area.

After an hour, an officer patrolling on Sandhill Road spoke with several individuals in a vehicle and noticed one passenger with recent injuries.

Police say it was determined the passenger was the driver involved in the single-vehicle collision and placed him under arrest.

They say he refused a roadside screening demand and breath sample.

The 37-year-old man faces several charges, including obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, failing to remain, failing to surrender his licence, and failing or refusing to comply with a demand.

The accused was later released from police custody.

As a result of the charges, he faces a 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.