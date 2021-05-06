Advertisement
Driver arrested for impaired in parked vehicle
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 3:27PM EDT
Barrie man charged with impaired driving in Orillia on Wed., May 5, 2021. (OPP FILE)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP charged a Barrie man with impaired driving after finding him in a parked car in a parking lot in Orillia.
Police were called to the Memorial Avenue parking lot after someone reported seeing the man drinking alcohol in a vehicle near a restaurant.
Officers arrived and determined the 25-year- old had been drinking and placed him under arrest.
The Barrie man will be in court in July to answer to impaired driving charges.
