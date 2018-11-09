

CTV Barrie





A 22-year-old Woodbridge man is facing several charges after fleeing from police in New Tecumseth around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was in an Alliston parking lot and when officers approached, the driver put the vehicle in reverse, hitting a parked vehicle before driving off. Police pursued the suspect but soon called off the chase for public safety.

The same vehicle was later located, and as officers attempted to stop it, the driver allegedly led police in a slow-speed chase. Police say the driver entered another parking lot and drove around erratically until he was blocked in by cruisers. Police say his vehicle hit a wall, and the driver fled on foot as officers gave chase.

He was arrested a short time later in a local business, and police say he was in possession of someone else’s identification.

The accused faces multiple charges including flight from police, theft under $5,000 and assaulting an officer.