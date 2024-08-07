BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver arouses suspicion of inebriation from other drivers

    Police were called about a possibly impaired driver in Meaford Sat. Aug. 2, 2024.
    A truck driver unable to maintain his lane drew suspicion from other drivers.

    Grey Bruce OPP police received a call Saturday after 1 p.m. from a concerned driver on Highway 26 in Meaford.

    Police caught up with the pickup truck in question and spoke with the driver. Police say they could smell alcohol on the man’s breath, but he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

    As a result, a 54-year-old South Bruce Peninsula man was charged with:

    • Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
    • Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
    • Fail to surrender insurance card
    • Insecure load
    • Driver failing to surrender license

    The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on August 22.

