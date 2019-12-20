BARRIE -- "You can u-turn, but you can't hide from R.I.D.E."

South Simcoe Police say a Bradford man tried to avoid going through a Festive R.I.D.E. check on Thursday in Innisfil.

They say the driver pulled a u-turn at the intersection of 20 Sideroad and Killarney Beach Road, incidentally, alerting officers to the vehicle.

The 68-year-old driver registered a caution on the roadside screening device, according to police, and received a three-day suspension.

His passenger took over driving at that point.

Police encourage drivers to "stay on our 'nice' list and out of our cells. Don't drink and drive or drive under the influence of drugs. Make safe choices for everyone's sake."