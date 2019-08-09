

CTV Barrie





One man was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after a serious collision near Everett this morning.

Provincial police say a pickup truck and dump truck crashed on County Road 5 between Concession Road 3 and County Road 13 around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the driver from the pickup truck suffered life-altering injuries.

The dump truck driver's injuries were minor.

The OPP is investigating and asking for any witnesses to come forward.