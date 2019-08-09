Featured
Driver airlifted with 'life-altering injuries' after collision with dump truck
A pickup truck is damaged following a collision with a dump truck west of Everett on Fri., Aug. 9, 2019. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 11:40AM EDT
One man was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after a serious collision near Everett this morning.
Provincial police say a pickup truck and dump truck crashed on County Road 5 between Concession Road 3 and County Road 13 around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Police say the driver from the pickup truck suffered life-altering injuries.
The dump truck driver's injuries were minor.
The OPP is investigating and asking for any witnesses to come forward.