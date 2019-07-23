Featured
Driver airlifted to hospital following collision in Oro-Medonte
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:55PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:02PM EDT
Provincial Police say a male driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Line 3 South in Oro-Medonte.
Police say the collision involved a single vehicle on at Line 3 South, between Highway 11 and Ridge Road. The driver was rushed to a local hospital, and Ornje air ambulance was later called in.
Traffic investigators are at the scene and the road remains closed.