Advertisement
Driver airlifted to hospital following Barrie crash
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 4:34PM EST
Emergency crews at the scene of a serious collision on Essa Road at Anne Street in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 21, 2021. (Dave Erskine/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One woman had to be airlifted to a Toronto area hospital following a serious crash in Barrie Thursday afternoon.
Barrie police say the collision on Essa Road at Anne Street left one person trapped inside a vehicle.
Police say they are trying to find one of the drivers who they say ran from the scene.
The traffic unit is investigating.
It's unclear how long the road will remain closed.
More to come.